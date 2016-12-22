How to wrap Japanese Xmas presents

Thanks to Kotaku.com, here’s the newest way to wrap Japanese XXXmas presents—Otona Maki/ おとなまき , lit. “adult wrapping”.

Ok, ok, the claim is that this a Japanese therapeutic method emulates the comfortable feel of a mother’s womb, but it obviously that its just another example of Japa-hinkiness.



Learn lurid details at Kotaku’s:



PRIOR ART aplenty for Otona Maki wrapping such as our posts covering: