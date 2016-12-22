How to wrap Japanese Xmas presents

Thanks to Kotaku.com, here’s the newest way to wrap Japanese XXXmas presents—Otona Maki/おとなまき, lit. “adult wrapping”.
Ok, ok, the claim is that this a Japanese therapeutic method emulates the comfortable feel of a mother’s womb, but it obviously that its just another example of Japa-hinkiness.
Learn lurid details at Kotaku’s:
‵‵In Japan, There’s A Freaky-Looking Way To Relax″
つじあや&ザベスのクリスマミー
『電マでジングルベル✨』 pic.twitter.com/lTatuwvyc6
— 恵理ザベス (@erizabesutera) November 30, 2016
