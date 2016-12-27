Kumamon’s kinky castle expo

 
Let’s SEXPO 2016 mon~!
kink-castle
Think Kink in the Clink…at Kumamoto Castle, モン~
…sayeth the Kumamon.

 

Before this expo, other Kumamon mascot shenanigans have included:

 

 


Just for reference, this was Kumamon’s original post:

Translated from Japanese by Bing
I went to the Castle EXPO2016, mon! Think of the Castle, Kumamoto Castle…. mon~

