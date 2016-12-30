Waka waka waka in Asakusa

Waka waka waka in Tokyo’s Asakusa…

 
waka-waka-waka-1a

Waka waka waka!
Pac-Man gives tourists a special rickshaw ride in Asakusa.
— The Japan Times (@japantimes) Dec. 29, 2016

 
puck-man-machineIn case you ever wondered…The name of Pac-Man is pronounced in Japanese pakku-man (パックマン) coming from the fun onomatopoeic phrase, paku-paku taberu (パクパク食べる) meaning to gooble up. When first released in Japan in 1979, the game was written in big roman letters “PUCK MAN” on the arcade machine. However, when the game was brought to the U.S. by Midway, they wisely changed title to Pac-Man so vandals wouldn’t alter the name to ƒUCK MAN. (Wikipedia)puck-man-closeup
 
