←Japan’s traditional ogres of New Years, the Namahage, go door-to-door terrorizing children with armed with fake wooden knives accusing them of being bad or lazy…sort of like Krampus on acid. In a hipster update, Japan now has digital shamanism for Blade-Runner style Namahage.
年の瀬ですので、都市のなまはげの為のお面を作りました。 https://t.co/1u2JWy8O28 — IKEUCHI Hiroto (@ik_products) Dec. 19, 2016
The artist Etsuko Ichihara has prepared this for a new Japanese “Matsuri” (parade) RE-DESIGN project. Happiness with this first costume collaboration with “cloma-sama“.
The above ogre is part of the NTT-ICC exhibition: Digital Shamanism: “Namahage in the City — NAMAHAGE in Tokyo.
One thought on “Hipster ogres of New Years — Digital shamanism”
Awesome costume dude! Does everyone in Japan have some kind of brilliant costume in their closet?
Happy New Year 3yen!