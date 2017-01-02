Hipster ogres of New Years — Digital shamanism



←Japan’s traditional ogres of New Years, the Namahage, go door-to-door terrorizing children with armed with fake wooden knives accusing them of being bad or lazy…sort of like Krampus on acid. In a hipster update, Japan now has digital shamanism for Blade-Runner style Namahage.

年の瀬ですので、都市のなまはげの為のお面を作りました。 https://t.co/1u2JWy8O28 — IKEUCHI Hiroto (@ik_products) Dec. 19, 2016 goofy Google Translate:

The artist Etsuko Ichihara has prepared this for a new Japanese “Matsuri” (parade) RE-DESIGN project. Happiness with this first costume collaboration with “cloma-sama“.

The above ogre is part of the NTT-ICC exhibition: Digital Shamanism: “Namahage in the City — NAMAHAGE in Tokyo.

