Check out the b-ball/basketball Stargate in Kyoto Japan!
Ancient Shinto Fox Basketball hoop(?) in Fushimi Inari Shrine #Kyoto pic.twitter.com/nC56DANQ5K
— Being Osaka (@BeingKansai) January 5, 2017
3 thoughts on “B-ball — J-Stargate”
Dude, that ain’t basketball hoop.
That’s a Mayan ōllamaliztli that exited through a Japanese Space/Time Tunnel!
ancient quidditch
ancient quidditch
(¬‿¬) I suppose so…wikipedia.org/wiki/Quidditch