No boozing please, we’re Japanese

As I have mentioned here many times, in Japan Drunkenness is Next to Godliness…even the Shinto gods love getting ripsnorting wasted.
japanese-drunkdrunk Especially salarymen, the Japanese are known as some of the worst falling down drunks on the planet. You can imagine my surprise when the following survey finds that Japan’s younger folks are much less interested in drinking with 40% of men in their 20s who never or almost never drink.

 

Younger Japanese men less interested in drinking, according to survey
Japan Today | 2016-Jan-05
According to sales tax figures, the consumption of booze is down to about 89% of its heyday in 1996
to help shed light on this trend, wine website WineBazaar conducted a survey of 6,638 men and women between the ages of 20 and 70, asking “How often do you drink?”..
 things get interesting when factoring in age as well. Women stay roughly the same, with “non-drinkers” making up 40 to 50% of them regardless of age. For men over 60, only 25% are classified as “non-drinkers” but that number rises significantly to 39.8% when asking men in their 20s.
More...

Basically, 40% of men in their 20s who report they “never or almost never drink” are really saying they can’t afford it. Also, company sponsored drinking is down 80% since the collapse of Japan’s economic “Bubble” in the early ’90s and the “Lost Decade(s)” of the continuing recession since then.

 
Previous reports of Japanese drunks include:

 

 


[ retrovir 100mg pills $96.00 | penegra 50mg pills $63.00 | arava 20mg pills $98.00 | isoptin 120mg pills $92.00 | claritin 10mg pills $174.00 | zanaflex 2mg pills $169.00 | lipitor 20mg pills $171.00 | calan 120mg pills $83.00 | add buy online url viagra | copegus 200mg pills $198.00 | fosamax 10mg pills $143.00 | ed trial packs cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg + viagra super active 270 $460.00 | claritin 10mg pills $253.00 | etodolac 500mg pills $195.00 | stendra 50mg pills 40 $182.00 | prozac 60mg pills $126.00 | heart attack viagra | viagra alternative | serpina 100 tablet bottle $316.00 | clonidine 0.15mg pills $828.00 | herbolax 100 tablet bottle $246.00 | aristocort 40mg pills $118.00 | levlen ethinyl estradiol 0.03mg + levonorgestrel 0.15mg pills $270.00 | rulide 50mg pills $127.00 | minoxidil 2% solution 60ml bottle $33.00 | calan 240mg pills $179.00 | overnight delivery cialis | viagra patent | heart attack viagra | viagra in mexico | amaryl 3mg pills $254.00 | cymbalta 60mg pills $187.00 | vigorex forte | amoxil 500mg pills $156.00 | imusporin 100mg pills $257.00 | cialis and levitra | alli 120mg pills $279.00 | enalapril 10mg pills $191.00 | allegra® 180mg pills (brand) $314.00 | book buy guest sign viagra | cialis fast delivery | lasix 100mg pills $192.00 | detox acai berry 60 capsule bottle $122.00 | moduretic 5mg pills $118.00 | flovent 125mcg inhalation canister $126.00 | desyrel 25mg pills $70.00 | cephalexin 500mg pills $267.00 | levitra 40mg pills $184.00 | avanafil 50mg pills 32 $216.00 | mesterolone 25mg pills $187.00 | professional cialis 20mg pills $282.00 | buy cialis fedex shipping | accutane 40mg pills $351.00 | seroquel 50mg pills $137.00 ]

One thought on “No boozing please, we’re Japanese”

  1. I don’t know how I missed mentioning this, but the Japanese have a magazine dedicated to getting wasted and puking appropriately named, BARF OUT!
    barf-out-magazine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>