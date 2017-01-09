Mickey Mouse adulthood in Chiba

Here a sophisticated couple of 20-year-olds in traditional kimonos celebrating their “Coming of Age Day” (成人の日 / Seijin no Hi) today at Tokyo Disneyland in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

 
Our previous reports of Coming-of-Age Day include:

 



