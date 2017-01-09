Here a sophisticated couple of 20-year-olds in traditional kimonos celebrating their “Coming of Age Day” (成人の日 / Seijin no Hi) today at Tokyo Disneyland in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
Our previous reports of Coming-of-Age Day include:
- Mickey Mouse maturity in Japan (3Yen / 2014-01-13)
- Sissorhands’ sister at Coming-of-Age Day (3Yen / 2014-01-12)
- Every dog has its day…its Coming of Age Day (3Yen / 2011-01-12)
One thought on “Mickey Mouse adulthood in Chiba”
More “maturity” displayed at Tokyo Disneyland…