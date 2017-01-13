Do you remember that dead Tamagotchi that fell behind your desk drawer in the late ’90s?
Well, ßan Dai Corp. wants you to resurrect it by solving the puzzle “Tamagotchi n!× CRAP Station“, which is a time capsule for the 20th anniversary of the device: tamagøtchi20th.cøm
2 thoughts on “Tamagotchi CRAP Station”
Oops, I forgot to include the video of the 20th anniversary Tomagochi (which was the whole reason for this post).
Oh great another test-o in Japan! Just what I wanted! :D