Tamagotchi CRAP Station

egg-tamagotchiDo you remember that dead Tamagotchi that fell behind your desk drawer in the late ’90s?
Well, ßan Dai Corp. wants you to resurrect it by solving the puzzle “Tamagotchi n!× CRAP Station“, which is a time capsule for the 20th anniversary of the device: tamagøtchi20th.cøm

tamagotchi-crap

 
2 thoughts on “Tamagotchi CRAP Station”

  1. Oops, I forgot to include the video of the 20th anniversary Tomagochi (which was the whole reason for this post).

