ZERO LIFE … Japan

zero-life-6-pack

Somehow I feel this is the perfect brand name for a 6-pack in workaholic Japan.

 
big-zero-life-cafe

orionbeer.co.jp/brand/zerolife
Industry first! No new carbohydrates genre
  According to our company


Zero Life is a a pale lager beer fron Asahi Corooration’s Orion Breweries Limited in Urasoe-City, Okinawa.
 

 
 
 
