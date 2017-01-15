ZERO LIFE … Japan

Somehow I feel this is the perfect brand name for a 6-pack in workaholic Japan.
orionbeer.co.jp/brand/zerolife
″ Industry first!※ No new carbohydrates genre″
※According to our company
Zero Life is a a pale lager beer fron Asahi Corooration’s Orion Breweries Limited in Urasoe-City, Okinawa.
Zero life, zero action.