ZERO LIFE … Japan

zero-life-6-pack

Somehow I feel this is the perfect brand name for a 6-pack in workaholic Japan.

 
big-zero-life-cafe

orionbeer.co.jp/brand/zerolife
Industry first! No new carbohydrates genre
  According to our company


Zero Life is a a pale lager beer fron Asahi Corooration’s Orion Breweries Limited in Urasoe-City, Okinawa.
 

 
 
 
Previous reports of beer/life/zero on the 3Yen include:

 



[ voltaren 100mg pills $124.00 | zebeta 10mg pills $174.00 | eriacta 100mg pills $112.00 | ordering viagra overnight delivery | remeron 7.5mg pills $132.00 | cefaclor 500mg pills $122.00 | prozac 40mg pills $83.00 | womenra 100mg pills $91.00 | mirapex 0.5mg pills $322.00 | lukol 50 tablet bottle $174.00 | urispas 200mg pills $99.00 | cozaar 25mg pills $104.00 | sildenafil citrate 100mg pills $158.00 | ed trial packs professional viagra 100mg + professional cialis 20mg pills $165.00 | accutane 10mg pills $149.00 | trental 400mg pills $83.00 | aldactone 25mg pills $174.00 | celexa 10mg pills $128.00 | detox antabuse 500mg pills $225.00 | buy gel viagra | relafen 750mg pills $178.00 | depo-medrol 4mg pills $248.00 | maxaquin 400mg pills $172.00 | enalapril 5mg pills $174.00 | seroquel 25mg pills $136.00 | trimox 500mg pills $90.00 | viagra-aurochem 50mg $107.00 | anafranil 50mg pills $215.00 | zoloft 50mg pills 360 pills $245.00 | lanoxin 250mcg pills $172.00 | vantin 200mg pills $270.00 | sildenafil citrate omnigen | effexor 37.5mg pills $63.00 | lidocaine and prilocaine gel 2.5% in 5gr tube $35.00 | v-gel 30ml tube $356.00 | aciphex 10mg pills $248.00 | tadalafil 20mg pills $174.00 | detox liv.52 ds 60 tablets bottle $61.00 | detox liv.52 ds 60 tablets bottle $228.00 | propranolol 10mg pills 270 $342.00 | glucovance 500mg pills $142.00 | viagra-aurochem 50mg $177.00 | indinavir 400mg pills $207.00 | adhd mentat 60 tablets bottle $55.00 | mexico viagra | orlistat 60mg $81.00 | prozac 20mg pills 360 pills $241.00 | viagra canada | combivent 100mcg inhalation canister $115.00 | topamax 25mg pills $195.00 | cialis 20mg pills (brand) 40 $282.00 | lisinopril 2.5mg pills $137.00 | priligy dapoxetine 90mg pills $327.00 | buy viagra line ]

One thought on “ZERO LIFE … Japan”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>