♫~Still crazy after all these years . . . Aum Shinrikyo

Back the ’80s I used to see the “star” of this video game, the doomsday cult leader, Shoko Asahara, at my train station.

Game Based Upon a Real Life Act of Domestic Terrorism, Possibly Produced by the Cult Responsible, Is As Unsettling As It Sounds

Attract Mode / January 25, 2017

…Kamikuishiki-mura Monogatari…is a doujin soft [game] published for the PC-88, which according to Tokugawa Corp is “Based on the Aum Shinrikyo cult responsible for the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway”…

…Kamikuishiki-mura Monogatari operates as a resource management sim, with the goal being the successful deployment of the chemical agent to targeted trains…

