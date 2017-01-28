♫~Still crazy after all these years . . . Aum Shinrikyo

Back the ’80s I used to see the “star” of this video game, the doomsday cult leader, Shoko Asahara, at my train station.

AUM-game

Game Based Upon a Real Life Act of Domestic Terrorism, Possibly Produced by the Cult Responsible, Is As Unsettling As It Sounds
Attract Mode / January 25, 2017
Kamikuishiki-mura Monogatari…is a doujin soft [game] published for the PC-88, which according to Tokugawa Corp is “Based on the Aum Shinrikyo cult responsible for the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway”
Kamikuishiki-mura Monogatari operates as a resource management sim, with the goal being the successful deployment of the chemical agent to targeted trains
One thought on “♫~Still crazy after all these years . . . Aum Shinrikyo”

  1. My rest-of-the-story…

    Aum Shinrikyo, the poison-gas, death cult carried out the Sarin poison gas attack in the Tokyo subways in 1995—one of those death subways was my daily commute but I missed the “fun” by 30 minutes.

    Shoko Asahara - Lord Death
    Aum used to promote their “Perfect Salvation Initiation” headgear, aka HAPPY HAT™, as a method of attaining enlightenment. As shown in the picture (right) of their fruitcake guru Asahara Shoko, the Happy Hat™ was electrode-laden shock cap used on Aum members issued a series of low voltage currents pulsing through the brain from small electrodes placed onto the scalp.
    Many times outside Eibsu Station in the Shibuya Ward of Tokyo, I watched the Aum cultists wear these caps and sing a chant that went:

    Every child has a HEADGEAR, a HEADGEAR, a HEADGEAR
    untitled-text-5

