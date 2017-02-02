Morning wood

Kumamon gets some massive morning wood, mon~ ☆

 
big-morning-woodkumamon-iconおはくま〜☆今日も1日よろしくま！
Translated from Japanese by Bing
Good morning bear ~ ☆ one day today bear!
 

 
Other news of Japan’s top mascot, and getting wood include:

 



2 thoughts on “Morning wood”

  1. Will he be flushed away by the new competition?

    (New competition, but soundtrack is from before the backing dancers were born)

