Kumamon gets some massive morning wood, mon~ ☆
おはくま〜☆今日も1日よろしくま！
Translated from Japanese by Bing
Good morning bear ~ ☆ one day today bear!
Other news of Japan's top mascot, and getting wood include:
2 thoughts on “Morning wood”
Will he be flushed away by the new competition?
(New competition, but soundtrack is from before the backing dancers were born)
In case you were wonder what the hell that Thing is supposed to be…