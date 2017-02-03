Toasted! Full of beans

Today is February 3 rd —Setsubun, the beginning of spring. Everyone is throwing toasted-roasted soybeans at a member of the family wearing an Oni (demon or ogre) mask and screaming Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi! (Demons out! Come in luck!).





For more about screwy Setsubun, refer to:

Go and play with the Devil, kids. https://t.co/Huiaoqt55p — Chris Carlier (@Pubgoblin) May 15, 2016



There is a holiday in Japan where you throw beans at the devil and it's ok to scare the shit out of children… pic.twitter.com/jyD1iC3Wv5 — Eddie Landsberg (@eddie_landsberg) January 25, 2017

Mo’ damned demon…

This namahage looks especially fierce with a blaze behind it. Firemen tackle a blaze at an Akita izakaya. https://t.co/thstKWZsK8 pic.twitter.com/6OpQyilCmb — Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) January 29, 2017



By Nesnad – Own work, GFDL, Link

It's that time of year for driving out ogres by throwing beans at them. Tomorrow is Setsubun. https://t.co/lVonZlLie2 — Nippon.com (@nippon_en) February 2, 2017