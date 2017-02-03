Toasted! Full of beans

Today is February 3rd—Setsubun, the beginning of spring. Everyone is throwing toasted-roasted soybeans at a member of the family wearing an Oni (demon or ogre) mask and screaming Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi! (Demons out! Come in luck!).
Go and play with the Devil, kids. https://t.co/Huiaoqt55p
— Chris Carlier (@Pubgoblin) May 15, 2016
舎人いきいき公園の鬼！素晴らしい♫ pic.twitter.com/OOqQMBpTbM
— emiko (@bz_mf) May 14, 2016
There is a holiday in Japan where you throw beans at the devil and it's ok to scare the shit out of children… pic.twitter.com/jyD1iC3Wv5
— Eddie Landsberg (@eddie_landsberg) January 25, 2017
—–
Mo’ damned demon…
This namahage looks especially fierce with a blaze behind it. Firemen tackle a blaze at an Akita izakaya. https://t.co/thstKWZsK8 pic.twitter.com/6OpQyilCmb
— Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) January 29, 2017
By Nesnad – Own work, GFDL, Link
==========
It's that time of year for driving out ogres by throwing beans at them. Tomorrow is Setsubun. https://t.co/lVonZlLie2
— Nippon.com (@nippon_en) February 2, 2017
I know it's a long way, but aim for Washington DC, please https://t.co/2G2ydg6YWV
— Shogannai (@Shogannai) February 2, 2017