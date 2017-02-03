Toasted! Full of beans

Today is February 3rdSetsubun, the beginning of spring. Everyone is throwing toasted-roasted soybeans at a member of the family wearing an Oni (demon or ogre) mask and screaming Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi! (Demons out! Come in luck!).
oni-humor

 
For more about screwy Setsubun, refer to:setsubu devil

 

 

Mo’ damned demon…

Setsubundisplay-japanesestorejan16-2013.jpg
By NesnadOwn work, GFDL, Link

