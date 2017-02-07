Squid kaiju/monster vs Monbemon

Everything-in-Japan-must-have-a-mascot…
And, the proliferation of loose-character monsters in Hokkaido, the north island of Japan has been remarkable.

Squid kaiju vs Monbemon monster
monbemon_vs_icare-alien_buddies_640x349px

Google Translate:
hokkaidolikers.com/articles/460
Creepy organism that is reflected with a blank expression on one’s face next to the first place of Monbemon. This is just as it is seen, is your local character of Hakodate, Hokkaido, which was the squid in the model. But now that call themselves the “alien”, not just a squid. They are invaders who came from outer space in order to my thing Hakodate, full stomach and crawling, waged attractions us and fight day and night, such as trying to protect the city, “Tawarobo” and “air fortress Goryokaku” of Hakodate … … Well, I’m sorry. The other what is somehow ….

team-squid-monsters

Icare-Alien-baseball-squid

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “Squid kaiju/monster vs Monbemon”

