Everything-in-Japan-must-have-a-mascot…
And, the proliferation of loose-character monsters in Hokkaido, the north island of Japan has been remarkable.
Google Translate:
hokkaidolikers.com/articles/460
Creepy organism that is reflected with a blank expression on one’s face next to the first place of Monbemon. This is just as it is seen, is your local character of Hakodate, Hokkaido, which was the squid in the model. But now that call themselves the “alien”, not just a squid. They are invaders who came from outer space in order to my thing Hakodate, full stomach and crawling, waged attractions us and fight day and night, such as trying to protect the city, “Tawarobo” and “air fortress Goryokaku” of Hakodate … … Well, I’m sorry. The other what is somehow ….
しばらく調べてない間に北海道のゆるキャラ業界が魔界化してたわ pic.twitter.com/lkQ5P36uuA
— ヤカンくん虫だよぉ〜 (@majiikemen) May 27, 2016
2 thoughts on “Squid kaiju/monster vs Monbemon”
Squid monster!!
Mo’ Monbemon Monster!!~