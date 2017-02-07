Squid ‘Kaiju’ vs Monbemon Monster

Everything-in-Japan-must-have-a-mascot…
And, the proliferation of loose-character monsters in Hokkaido, the north island of Japan has been remarkable.

Squid kaiju vs Monbemon monster
monbemon_vs_icare-alien_buddies_640x349px

Google Translate:
hokkaidolikers.com/articles/460
Creepy organism that is reflected with a blank expression on one’s face next to the first place of Monbemon. This is just as it is seen, is your local character of Hakodate, Hokkaido, which was the squid in the model. But now that call themselves the “alien”, not just a squid. They are invaders who came from outer space in order to my thing Hakodate, full stomach and crawling, waged attractions us and fight day and night, such as trying to protect the city, “Tawarobo” and “air fortress Goryokaku” of Hakodate … … Well, I’m sorry. The other what is somehow ….

team-squid-monsters

Icare-Alien-baseball-squid

[ professional cialis 20mg pills 360 pills $498.00 | parlodel 2.5mg pills $184.00 | cialis soft 20mg pills 360 pills $482.00 | menosan 30 tablet bottle $109.00 | himplasia 30 tablet packet $313.00 | cialis super active 20mg pills $310.00 | adalat 20mg pills $91.00 | prozac 40mg pills $142.00 | priligy dapoxetine 90mg pills $273.00 | lamisil 250mg pills $156.00 | retin-a 0.1% cream in 20g tube 12 $129.00 | paxil 20mg pills $83.00 | betnovate cream 1% in 20ml tube $107.00 | terbinafine 250mg pills $117.00 | zyprexa 10mg pills $139.00 | augmentin 250mg pills $158.00 | phenergan 10mg pills $100.00 | retrovir 100mg pills $63.00 | cialis on sale | mestinon 60mg pills $229.00 | viagra 100mg with duloxetine 60mg pills $196.00 | augmentin 625mg pills $213.00 | cialis 20mg pills (brand) 50 $323.00 | hydrazide 12.5mg tablets $391.00 | macrobid 100mg pills $72.00 | caverta 100mg pills $655.00 | danazol 200mg pills $216.00 | timoptic 5ml eye drops bottle $100.00 | sildenafil citrate 50mg pills $66.00 | olmesartan 20mg pills $200.00 | aceon 8mg pills $172.00 | lowest pill price viagra | betoptic 5ml eye drops bottle $33.00 | viagra 100mg pills $185.00 | cialis 20mg pills $153.00 | viagra fast delivery | risperdal 1mg pills $73.00 | lisinopril 5mg pills $150.00 | ilosone 250mg pills $160.00 | flovent 125mcg inhalation canister $159.00 | testosterone anadoil 40mg $123.00 | cialis 2.5mg pills $259.00 | motrin 400mg pills $115.00 | accutane 40mg pills $186.00 | detrol 2mg pills $298.00 | levaquin 500mg pills $216.00 | picture viagra pill | buy cialis without prescription | generic elocon 0.1% 10mg tube $33.00 | aciphex 10mg pills $248.00 | cialis soft tabs discount sale | hydrochlorothiazide 25mg pills $83.00 | gasex 100 tablet bottle $210.00 | viagra suppliers in the uk ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

4 thoughts on “Squid ‘Kaiju’ vs Monbemon Monster”

  3. Revelation chapter 13:1

    1 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.

    2 And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as [the feet] of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.

    3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.

    4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who [is] like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?

    5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty [and] two months.

    6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.

    7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

    8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

    9 If any man have an ear, let him hear.

    10 He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.

  4. Anonymous Coward wrote:
    1. And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea…

    icon_heheHee, hee…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>