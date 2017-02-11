Japan city tackles language barrier with quirky signs
BBC News (World) 2015-Feb-09
…The signs are in use in the city of Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, where officials hope they will make visitors who don’t speak Japanese feel more welcome…more…
See all the goofy signs at: www5.pref.iwate.jp…
A few of our many previous reports of goofy Japanese signage include:
- CYUNT!!~♡ (3Yen / 2016-11-06)
- Recruiting crazy (3Yen / 2016-10-19)
- NET LOVE SHACK (3Yen / 2010-09-19)
7 thoughts on “Goofy signs help Japanese city with foreign tourists”
Is the “Pork Inside” sign a passive-aggressive reference to the old Japanese phrase “butta kusai” or “stinks like butter.” ? tee hee hee :)
(Long) Pork inside?
Well, now I know that in Iwate prefecture I should not run in a hot spring, but rather swim and dive…
I always had the problem that I simply don’t get the meaning of Japanese pics. Trying to help my nephew to go through a couple of Eiken engrish tests, I always needed wifey to help out with the picture stories, because I didn’t have the foggiest idea what they meant.http://www5.pref.iwate.jp/~hp1010/dl.html
Same here. Without the Engrish sentence, I’d be lost. The differences between the pictograms for “Shoes off” and “Shoes OK” for instance are way too subtle for me to get without reading the subtitles. Both look more like “Cheese inside” to ky me http://www5.pref.iwate.jp/~hp1010/dl.html
Is it me, or are these pics completely identical? And where are the shoes? I only see Japanese-style slippers…http://www5.pref.iwate.jp/~hp1010/dl.html
Obviously, one set of slippers are the dread Japanese Toilet Slippers.