Goofy signs help Japanese city with foreign tourists

Japan city tackles language barrier with quirky signs
icon_winkBBC News (World) 2015-Feb-09
The signs are in use in the city of Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, where officials hope they will make visitors who don’t speak Japanese feel more welcome…more…

pork-inside_640x-1_spicySee all the goofy signs at: www5.pref.iwate.jp…

 
A few of our many previous reports of goofy Japanese signage include:



7 thoughts on “Goofy signs help Japanese city with foreign tourists”

  1. Is the “Pork Inside” sign a passive-aggressive reference to the old Japanese phrase “butta kusai” or “stinks like butter.” ? tee hee hee :)

  3. Well, now I know that in Iwate prefecture I should not run in a hot spring, but rather swim and dive…n-iwate-b-20170208-200x200

  4. I always had the problem that I simply don’t get the meaning of Japanese pics. Trying to help my nephew to go through a couple of Eiken engrish tests, I always needed wifey to help out with the picture stories, because I didn’t have the foggiest idea what they meant.Screen Shot 2017-02-11 at 10.00.52 AMhttp://www5.pref.iwate.jp/~hp1010/dl.html

  5. Same here. Without the Engrish sentence, I’d be lost. The differences between the pictograms for “Shoes off” and “Shoes OK” for instance are way too subtle for me to get without reading the subtitles. Both look more like “Cheese inside” to ky me Screen Shot 2017-02-11 at 10.00.52 AMhttp://www5.pref.iwate.jp/~hp1010/dl.html

