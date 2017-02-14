Biker gang rampages because of no dates on Valentine’s Day

An actual Japanese biker/bosozoku gang call to action…

Gang of guys without girls,
let’s run wild!!

A better Japanese biker/bosozoku call to action…

♪~ Soy un perdedor / I’m a loser baby, so why don’t you kill me?

Here’s a TV news report in Japanese showing parts of a police video of the bosozoku “rampage”—They look real scary, don’t they?
（ ´_⊃｀）

 
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
