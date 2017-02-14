Biker gang rampages because of no dates on Valentine’s Day

An actual Japanese biker/bosozoku gang call to action…
″ Gang of guys without girls,
let’s run wild!!″
Tokyo cops: No dates on Valentine’s Day sends biker gang on rampage https://t.co/25opzydN8a pic.twitter.com/cHPYHiPNy7
— Tokyo Reporter (@tokyoreporter) July 14, 2016
A better Japanese biker/bosozoku call to action…
♪~ Soy un perdedor / I’m a loser baby, so why don’t you kill me?
Here’s a TV news report in Japanese showing parts of a police video of the bosozoku “rampage”—They look real scary, don’t they?
（ ´_⊃｀）
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
