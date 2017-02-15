14TH OF FEBRUARY IS FUNDOSHI/loincloth DAY, w00t!

14TH OF FEBRUARY IS FUNDOSHI DAY
…known for Valentines Day in many countries, it is also a Fundoshi Day in Japan. On Valentines Day…in Japan, we send Fundoshi [loincloths] to the ones we love...more...
JAPAN FUNDOSHI ASSOCIATION | 一般社団法人 日本ふんどし協会
funbutNotSafeForWork photos…
Fundoshi are worn at shrine festivals and…
…and used by Ama (abalone) drivers, traditionally women.
