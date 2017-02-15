14TH OF FEBRUARY IS FUNDOSHI/loincloth DAY, w00t!

fundoshi_logo
14TH OF FEBRUARY IS FUNDOSHI DAY
known for Valentines Day in many countries, it is also a Fundoshi Day in Japan. On Valentines Dayin Japan, we send Fundoshi [loincloths] to the ones we love...

JAPAN FUNDOSHI ASSOCIATION | 一般社団法人 日本ふんどし協会

______
Check out the funbutNotSafeForWork photos in our Comments section below.

Learn to loincloth in our previous Japanese fundoshi reports:

famous fudoshi girl japaneseembiggen
 

 

One thought on “14TH OF FEBRUARY IS FUNDOSHI/loincloth DAY, w00t!”

    Fundoshi are worn at shrine festivals and…
    …and used by Ama (abalone) drivers, traditionally women.
