Tokyo ″train manner″

This is a chill-free zone.chill-free_zonedownload-1— Ceiling Gallery (@tokyoscum) Feb. 16, 2017

 
 
maanner.logoOther fun ″train manner″ (sic) posters in Tokyo include:

 

[ gasex 100 tablet bottle $246.00 | zovirax cream 5% $79.00 | cialis 5mg pills $138.00 | sildenafil citrate 130mg pills $350.00 | amoxil 500mg pills $156.00 | tegretol 400mg pills $184.00 | prandin 0.5mg pills $69.00 | coumadin 5mg pills $123.00 | ed trial packs priligy dapoxetine 60mg + cialis 20mg $340.00 | lexapro 20mg pills $191.00 | dirt cheap viagra | levitra 20mg with dapoxetine 60mg pills $87.00 | lincocin 500mg pills $191.00 | suprax 200mg pills $189.00 | inderal 40mg pills $83.00 | casodex 50mg pills $424.00 | amoxil 500mg pills $189.00 | arcoxia 90mg pills $184.00 | cefixime 200mg pills $291.00 | ed trial packs viagra 100mg + cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg pills $150.00 | overseas viagra | geriforte 100 tablet bottle $316.00 | detrol 4mg pills $138.00 | lantus $180.00 | betnovate cream 1% in 20ml tube $41.00 | adhd strattera 18mg pills $76.00 | propranolol 10mg pills $245.00 | maxalt 5mg pills $266.00 | ddavp 10mcg 2.5ml spray $144.00 | cialis next day | buying viagra online | trental 400mg pills $83.00 | tinidazole 300mg pills $251.00 | viagra 150mg pills $63.00 | buy viagra | effexor 75mg pills $136.00 | viagra 50mg pills $168.00 | viagra sales | duphalac 100ml bottle $40.00 | cardizem 30mg pills $216.00 | sitagliptin 100mg pills $219.00 | viagra gold 800mg pills $291.00 | lipitor 40mg pills $136.00 | cymbalta 40mg pills $242.00 | lopid 250mg pills $206.00 | diarex 30 tablet bottle $246.00 | luvox 100mg pills $113.00 | alli 60mg pills $198.00 | levothroid 200mcg $189.00 | low cost cialis | staxyn 20mg pills $81.00 | real viagra | adalat 10mg pills $142.00 | methotrexate 2.5mg pills $198.00 ]

One thought on “Tokyo ″train manner″”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>