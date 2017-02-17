This is a chill-free zone.— Ceiling Gallery (@tokyoscum) Feb. 16, 2017
Other fun ″train manner″ (sic) posters in Tokyo include:
One thought on “Tokyo ″train manner″”
Well, the Tokyo Metro had to put something up after their annual Xmas/New years manners campaign for the holidays…
