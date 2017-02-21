Ninja workforce

ninja-workforceGhetto Images | February 20, 2017—

Here’s the staff of Koka city tourism division hard at work at the Koka City Hall on Monday. Known as the homebase of the ‘Koga’ Ninja clan, the city of Koka promotes February 22 as “Ninja Day.”

 
Previous reports of ninja in the Japanese workforce include:

 



