Ghetto Images | February 20, 2017—
Here’s the staff of Koka city tourism division hard at work at the Koka City Hall on Monday. Known as the homebase of the ‘Koga’ Ninja clan, the city of Koka promotes February 22 as “Ninja Day.”
Previous reports of ninja in the Japanese workforce include:
- Ninja prayer pose pants? (3Yen / 2016-12-21)
- Sushi. Ninja. Toilet. JAPAN! (3Yen / 2015-09-28)
- The Ninja Vending Machine returns! (3Yen / 2013-04-23)
One thought on “Ninja workforce”
In case you were wondering where salarymen buy their ninja buisness suits…
The Shinkansen (bullet train) has an “inflight” shopping catalog that offers full line of ninja clothing…