Our long-time reader, Yuumi-chan writes:
DUNK YOU is true fashion sense in Japan dress with lacy frou-frou, right?
サウスポーopen … 21時まで 赤
— cathy (@southpawcathy) Feb. 20, 2017
Yow! Talk about nostalgia overload for fans of Jordan brand’s for NIKE and the anime/manga SLAM DUNK. In this case, fashion is the Jordan/Nike: “Dunk You” basketball B-ball red T-shirt Shohoku, SLAM DUNK.
One thought on “DUNK YOU…Japan”
Mo’ betta frou-frou…