DUNK YOU…Japan

s-l225Our long-time reader, Yuumi-chan writes:
DUNK YOU is true fashion sense in Japan dress with lacy frou-frou, right?

dunk-you-dresssouthpacathyサウスポーopen … 21時まで 赤
— cathy (@southpawcathy) Feb. 20, 2017

 
Yow! Talk about nostalgia overload for fans of Jordan brand’s for NIKE and the anime/manga SLAM DUNK. In this case, fashion is the Jordan/Nike: “Dunk You” basketball B-ball red T-shirt Shohoku, SLAM DUNKslam-dunk-shohoku-jordan-logo-250x.
 

