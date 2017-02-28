Kimono vs toilets

How to go to the toilet in a kimono . . . not.



セレブ感がハンパない！漆仕上げに蒔絵の装飾、日本の伝統をまとったプレミアムなトイレ誕生Japaaan

Premium pooping—“TOYLET ART” [sic} —a toilet finished with traditional Japanese lacquer



Japanese Factoid:

Traditionally, relieving oneself on a Japanese squat toilet while wearing a kimono was never easy. However in the old-days in Japan, panties did not exist and that made everything easier.

Actually, it’s quite the production at a Japanese wedding involving several ladies when the bride is forced to go to the toilet while wearing an uchikake/wedding kimono that can weight up to 20 kilograms (44 lbs.).



To learn more about Japanese premium pooping at the lacquer toilet’s manufacturer at: bidocoro.jp



A few of our many previous reports of kimono and toilets include:







