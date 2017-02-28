Kimono vs toilets

How to go to the toilet in a kimono  .  .  .  not.

kimono-pooping
japaaan

セレブ感がハンパない！漆仕上げに蒔絵の装飾、日本の伝統をまとったプレミアムなトイレ誕生Japaaan
Premium pooping—“TOYLET ART”[sic}—a toilet finished with traditional Japanese lacquer

 

 
Japanese Factoid:
Traditionally, relieving oneself on a Japanese squat toilet while wearing a kimono was never easy. However in the old-days in Japan, panties did not exist and that made everything easier.
Actually, it’s quite the production at a Japanese wedding involving several ladies when the bride is forced to go to the toilet while wearing an uchikake/wedding kimono that can weight up to 20 kilograms (44 lbs.).
 
To learn more about Japanese premium pooping at the lacquer toilet’s manufacturer at: bidocoro.jp
 

A few of our many previous reports of kimono and toilets include:

 


2 thoughts on “Kimono vs toilets”

  1. Tee, hee…(｡♥‿♥｡)
    A real Japanese lady NEVER takes a tinkle during her wedding in a kimono.

    Hint—A good Japanese weddings involve FOUR costume changes and a real Japanese lady just waits for the next change.

    •    1st Traditional Shinto uchikake/wedding kimono
    •    2nd White lace wedding dress (western) with a full long train for a faux-khristian ceremony
    •    3rd Fancy cocktail dress (western) for the wedding party
    •    4th Regular-but-upscale western dress for traveling on a honeymoon

  2. Traditional Japanese lacquer is made of the urushi—sap that comes from Japan’s variety of poison ivy/poison oak.
    Are you sure you want to sit on that?

