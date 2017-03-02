‘Furi-furi’ — Shake-shake

Furi-furi means shake-shake.

The SPIDERS’ lead singer, “Monsieur Kamayatsu” has died at age 78. He was the Furi-furi “folk queen” of Japan and was still rocking in engrish on TV and in regular live performances right up to his end.

In the west, Japanese performers like The SPIDERS are (mis)labled “Garage Punk” and outsider rock…but in Japan they are categorized G.S. (Group Sounds) bands.





