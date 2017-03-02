‘Furi-furi’ — Shake-shake

furi-furi_big-boy

Furi-furi means shake-shake.

The SPIDERS’ lead singer, “Monsieur Kamayatsu” has died at age 78. He was the Furi-furi “folk queen” of Japan and was still rocking in engrish on TV and in regular live performances right up to his end.

In the west, Japanese performers like The SPIDERS are (mis)labled “Garage Punk” and outsider rock…but in Japan they are categorized G.S. (Group Sounds) bands.
 
 
Previous reports of GS and J-rock include:

 


[ sildenafil citrate 150mg pills $67.00 | levitra vs viagra | famvir 500mg pills $413.00 | buy cialis online viagra | zanaflex 2mg pills $92.00 | salmeterol 25mcg inhaler $54.00 | baclofen 10mg pills $109.00 | prilosec 20mg pills $138.00 | zithromax 100mg pills $150.00 | amoxicillin 375mg pills $173.00 | cardizem 30mg pills $216.00 | zithromax 500mg pills $76.00 | yasmin drospirenone 3mg + ethinyl estradiol 0.3mg $118.00 | remeron 15mg pills $137.00 | diabecon 60 tablet bottle $212.00 | aldactone 25mg pills $174.00 | buy levitra online viagra | ed trial packs stendra 100mg + viagra 100mg + cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg 200 $367.00 | female viagra 100mg pills 360 pills $436.00 | amoxicillin 625mg pills $180.00 | singulair 4mg pills $142.00 | priligy 60mg pills $83.00 | avodart 0.5mg capsules $123.00 | zithromax 1000mg pills $329.00 | arava 10mg pills $122.00 | zyprexa 20mg pills $253.00 | danazol 50mg pills $193.00 | free consultation viagra | coversyl 2mg pills $245.00 | ed trial packs cialis 20mg + cialis super active $248.00 | stendra 50mg pills 40 $182.00 | lamotrigine 150mg pills $260.00 | norvasc 5mg pills $83.00 | lotrisone cream in 10gr tube $152.00 | lukol 50 tablet bottle $57.00 | persantine 25mg pills $158.00 | cialis dosagem | lukol 50 tablet bottle $384.00 | cefadroxil 500mg pills $171.00 | levonorgestrel 0.75mg pills $371.00 | viagra impotence pill | primaquine 7.5mg pills $315.00 | cialis online sales | coversyl 2mg pills $133.00 | priligy dapoxetine 90mg pills $327.00 | vardenafil 20mg pills 270 $397.00 | dilantin 100mg pills $84.00 | ed trial packs cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg + viagra super active $395.00 | coreg 25mg pills $182.00 | wellbutrin sr 150mg pills $124.00 | vantin 200mg pills $238.00 | canadian healthcare viagra sales | crestor 20mg pills $172.00 | lasuna 60 tablet bottle $43.00 ]

One thought on “‘Furi-furi’ — Shake-shake”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>