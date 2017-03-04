Suck on these lemons

Suntory’s wants you to suck down this pair of lemons.

dual-lemon-bimbos-cm

Comedian Emiko Kawamura and gravure idol Tomomi Katayama are promoting “Strong Zero, Lemon” chuhai/hooch of horrors.

Mon mon mon mon mon mon mon mon mooon~

 
Our previous reports of hooch-&-chuhai include:

 



One thought on "Suck on these lemons"

