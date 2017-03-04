Suntory’s wants you to suck down this pair of lemons.
Comedian Emiko Kawamura and gravure idol Tomomi Katayama are promoting “Strong Zero, Lemon” chuhai/hooch of horrors.
♫Mon mon mon mon mon mon mon mon mooon~♫
Our previous reports of hooch-&-chuhai include:
- Monday morning Japan—Chuhai breakfast special (3Yen / 2015-07-13/)
- Superconductivity breakthrough, Shochu (3Yen / 2011-01-05)
- Carp flavored alicohpop, Japan of course (3Yen / 2011-06-17)
One thought on “Suck on these lemons”
Hooch–&–Chooch!
Hoochie coochie, yeah!