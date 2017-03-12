Akibear: Just what Japan needs?

Is another bear mascot just what Japan needs? Akibear (アキベア), w00t!!~

akibaear-spring

 
Akibear is the new official character Akihabara Electric Street Festival 2017.
Refert to the official website: akiba.or.jp
Or, check out the news report in Japanese: sankeibiz.jp
 
Our previous posts of pernicious bear attacks in Japan include:

 



[ levitra super active 20mg pills $195.00 | glucophage 500mg pills $140.00 | buy viagra without a prescription | lidoderm 5% 30gm tube $43.00 | floxin 200mg pills $140.00 | how long does viagra last | anafranil 25mg pills $153.00 | soft gel viagra tablets | ed trial packs viagra 100mg + priligy dapoxetine 60mg pills $323.00 | vrikshamla 60 capsule bottle $442.00 | mirapex 0.5mg pills $138.00 | viagra discount | benoquin cream 20g tube $47.00 | emugel 50gm tube $170.00 | lamivudin 100mg pills $387.00 | doxazosin 1mg pills $182.00 | himplasia 30 tablet packet $81.00 | celebrex 200mg pills $256.00 | terbinafine 250mg pills $117.00 | olmesartan 40mg pills $218.00 | vantin 200mg pills $202.00 | levitra 40mg pills 270 $453.00 | zovirax cream 5% $79.00 | lotrisone cream in 7gr tube $87.00 | nitroglycerin 6.4mg (25 capsule bottle) $45.00 | paxil 30mg pills 360 pills $434.00 | cefaclor 250mg pills $319.00 | kamagra 50mg pills $81.00 | propranolol 40mg pills $245.00 | retin-a 0.1% cream in 20g tube $89.00 | viagra in ireland | xenical 60mg pills $165.00 | diflucan 150mg pills $140.00 | cardizem 25mg pills $61.00 | best price for generic cialis | cleocin 300mg pills $165.00 | olanzapine 10mg pills $102.00 | beclate 200mcg inhaler $110.00 | herbolax 10 strip box $313.00 | clarinex 5mg pills $100.00 | menosan 30 tablet bottle $57.00 | accutane 40mg pills $186.00 | bimatoprost 3ml bottle $81.00 | buying cialis on line | clarinex 5mg pills $163.00 | rogaine 2% 60ml $58.00 | tentex royal 10 tablet box $159.00 | zerit 40mg pills $180.00 | dostinex 0.5mg pills $312.00 | olanzapine 5mg pills $152.00 | zyloprim 300mg pills $178.00 | provanol 20mg pills $214.00 | retin-a 0.05% cream in 20g tube 12 $143.00 | allegra 120mg pills $141.00 ]

2 thoughts on “Akibear: Just what Japan needs?”

  2. @mondomascots

    All the Akihabara stores and even the fire station have mascots but strangely the district doesn’t.

    YokumiAkihabara fire station mascot: Yokumi-chan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>