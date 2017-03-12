Akibear: Just what Japan needs?

Is another bear mascot just what Japan needs? Akibear (アキベア), w00t!!~

akibaear-spring

 
Akibear is the new official character Akihabara Electric Street Festival 2017.
Refert to the official website: akiba.or.jp
Or, check out the news report in Japanese: sankeibiz.jp
 
Our previous posts of pernicious bear attacks in Japan include:

 



2 thoughts on “Akibear: Just what Japan needs?”

  2. @mondomascots

    All the Akihabara stores and even the fire station have mascots but strangely the district doesn’t.

    YokumiAkihabara fire station mascot: Yokumi-chan

