Kooky KUMAMON’s birthday!!~

Today is Kumamon’s seventh birthday, and here’s the birthday bad-boy slyly disguising himself as a king-size bed to get in on the hot action of the Japanese government’s increase-the-birth-rate campaign, モン☆!!~
double-bed-deisguise

Just a few of our many previous reports of Kumamon’s antics include:


[ valtrex 500mg pills 12 $60.00 | caduet amplodipine 5mg+atorvastatin 10mg $63.00 | deltasone 10mg pills $109.00 | confido 60 tablet bottle $352.00 | mesterolone 20mg pills $134.00 | metformin 1000mg pills $287.00 | arava 20mg pills $98.00 | cialis 20mg pills $65.00 | maxolon 10mg pills $169.00 | levaquin 250mg pills $112.00 | dostinex 0.25mg pills $386.00 | viagra order | myambutol 800mg pills $261.00 | cialis oral jelly 20mg packs $175.00 | duphalac 100ml bottle $74.00 | inderal 80mg pills $210.00 | diabecon 60 tablet bottle $316.00 | viagra for recreation | v-gel 30ml tube $323.00 | levitra 40mg pills $184.00 | naprosyn 250mg pills $115.00 | viagra pharmacy | depo-medrol 16mg pills $266.00 | coversyl 8mg pills $142.00 | one day delivery cialis | aciphex 30mg pills $146.00 | frumil 5mg pills $81.00 | bactrim trimethoprim 160mg /sulfamethoxazole 800mg pills $239.00 | zovirax cream 5% $107.00 | lidoderm 5% 30gm tube $112.00 | caverta 100mg pills $546.00 | herbal viagra fda | augmentin 625mg pills $291.00 | fosamax 70mg pills $178.00 | olanzapine 7.5mg pills $159.00 | viagra-aurochem 50mg 270 $227.00 | sildenafil citrate 25mg pills 360 pills $503.00 | amitriptyline 50mg pills $191.00 | professional levitra 20mg pills 360 pills $464.00 | augmentin 500mg pills $114.00 | lamictal 100mg pills $160.00 | femara 2.5mg pills $227.00 | deltasone 10mg pills $109.00 | dapsone 100mg pills $251.00 | lamotrigine 150mg pills $127.00 | viagra oral jelly 100mg $204.00 | pamelor 25mg pills $167.00 | tricor 160mg pills $117.00 | norvasc 5mg pills $118.00 | sporanox 100mg pills $191.00 | zyrtec 5mg pills $72.00 | xalatan 2.5ml eye drops bottle $113.00 | exelon 1.5mg pills $64.00 | glucotrol 10mg pills $90.00 ]

4 thoughts on “Kooky KUMAMON’s birthday!!~”

  2. Good morning bear ~! Day 2 of my Birthday of Festival ~mon ☆~ went well today bear do!

  4. Starting in Japan’s new fiscal year in April, Kumamon will be TENGA’s new carebear mascot, モン☆!!~ too-tenga-bear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>