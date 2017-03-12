Today is Kumamon’s seventh birthday, and here’s the birthday bad-boy slyly disguising himself as a king-size bed to get in on the hot action of the Japanese government’s increase-the-birth-rate campaign, モン☆!!~
4 thoughts on “Kooky KUMAMON’s birthday!!~”
Doing my best today, モン！! Oh my Winnie-☆ ~
Good morning bear ~! Day 2 of my Birthday of Festival ~mon ☆~ went well today bear do!
Bear with it salaryman.
Starting in Japan’s new fiscal year in April, Kumamon will be TENGA’s new carebear mascot, モン☆!!~