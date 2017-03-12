Today is Kumamon’s seventh birthday, and here’s the birthday bad-boy slyly disguising himself as a king-size bed to get in on the hot action of the Japanese government’s increase-the-birth-rate campaign, モン☆!!~
Kumamon slyly disguises himself as a king-size bed to get in on the hot action of the Japanese gov't's increase-the-birth-rate campaign, モン☆ pic.twitter.com/RI3mhzmcDu
— Taro3Yen (@taro3yen) October 20, 2016
Just a few of our many previous reports of Kumamon’s antics include:
- Kumamon’s kinky castle (3Yen / 2016-12-27)
- Most Majestic Minister-for-Life, Kumamon, (3Yen / 2016-10-27)
- Kumamon, Peerless Leader for Life! (3Yen / 2015-08-28)
One thought on “Kooky KUMAMON’s birthday!!~”
Doing my best today, モン！! Oh my Winnie-☆ ~