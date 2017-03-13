Yokohama’s mascot is as dumb as a brick

seagull-mascot
Yokohama’s mainstream mascot, the garbage gull (L) is being put to shame by the city’s dumb-as-a-brick mascot.

red-brick-mascot

Q. Why have a dumb brick mascot?
A. One of the city’s main tourist spots on the waterfront is Yokohama Red Brink Warehouse. The complex’s 120 year old brick buildings house cafes, restaurants and shops as well as serving as a venue all kinds of seasonal events and cultural performances.

hd_logo-1

