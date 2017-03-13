Yokohama’s mascot is as dumb as a brick

seagull-mascot
Yokohama’s mainstream mascot, the garbage gull (L) is being put to shame by the city’s dumb-as-a-brick mascot.

red-brick-mascot

Q. Why have a dumb brick mascot?
A. One of the city’s main tourist spots on the waterfront is Yokohama Red Brink Warehouse. The complex’s 120 year old brick buildings house cafes, restaurants and shops as well as serving as a venue all kinds of seasonal events and cultural performances.

hd_logo-1

Previous reports of dorky Japanese mascots include:

 


[ xenical 60mg pills $108.00 | tetracycline 500mg pills $61.00 | alli 120mg pills $198.00 | ampicillin 500mg pills $231.00 | lamivudin 150mg pills $261.00 | trazodone 25mg pills $104.00 | kamagra 50mg tablets (brand) $192.00 | risperdal 2mg pills $100.00 | rulide 150mg pills $148.00 | cefadroxil 200mg pills $157.00 | dostinex 0.25mg pills $386.00 | zyrtec 5mg pills $96.00 | cefaclor 250mg pills $425.00 | women's viagra | hydrazide 12.5mg tablets $391.00 | tetracycline 500mg pills $119.00 | enalapril 2.5mg pills $92.00 | olanzapine 10mg pills $218.00 | cheapest viagra online | clarina anti-acne gel 30ml tube $57.00 | viagra overnite | herbolax 10 strip box $155.00 | viagra super active 100mg pills $61.00 | lopid 600mg pills $299.00 | motrin 600mg pills $154.00 | avanafil 50mg pills 16 $122.00 | motrin 400mg pills $115.00 | glucophage 500mg pills $117.00 | prozac 40mg pills 270 $357.00 | buy viagra line | betoptic 5ml eye drops bottle $112.00 | viagra contraindications | propecia 5mg pills $105.00 | atenolol 25mg pills $198.00 | homemade viagra | lopid 300mg pills (brand ) $249.00 | omnicef 300mg pills $262.00 | zithromax 100mg pills $46.00 | bactrim 480mg pills $88.00 | excel 30 pill bottle $238.00 | lamisil 250mg pills $267.00 | fluoxetine 60mg pills $210.00 | avelox 400mg pills $113.00 | generic viagra uk supplies | propranolol 20mg pills $174.00 | viagra soft generic | advair diskus 250mcg inhaler $147.00 | womenra 100mg pills $135.00 | sildenafil citrate 130mg pills $216.00 | isoptin 80mg pills $253.00 | viagra doses | leukeran 2mg pills $253.00 | seroquel 300mg pills $318.00 | viagra britain ]

One thought on “Yokohama’s mascot is as dumb as a brick”

  1. Actually, I kind of like these mascots. Very funny! Now we just need a couple of white concrete clowns and we’ll have it all covered! :D

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>