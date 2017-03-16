Tomorrow’s Sour Lemon

tomorrow-lemon-sour-640x goofy Google Translate of the even goofier looking Suntory press release for April 04, 2017
Suntory Chuhai “Tomorrow’s Lemon Sour”
  — New for limited time
  — Salty lemon flavored with amino acids
Suntory Spirits Co., Ltd. will release “Tomorrow’s Lemon Sour” for a limited time only across the country starting from April 4. Illustrator Tomoko Ono expressed a bright and fun feeling by designing a, “scene enjoying lemon sour with a smile.”
Suggested retail price: 141 yen ($1.25 USD) / 350 ml per can / 5% alcohol

 

Our previous reports about Japanese chuhai spirits include:

  • Suck on these lemons (3Yen / 2017-03-04)
  • Chuhai breakfast special (3Yen / 2015-07-13/) /em>
  • Carp flavored Alcopop, from Japan of course (3Yen / 2011-06-17)

 



One thought on “Tomorrow’s Sour Lemon”

  1. Well, you know that old phrase: “When life you gives you lemons, make lemon sour!” ⌒°(❛ᴗ❛)°⌒

