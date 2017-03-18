Begets, begets, begets …

Friend of the 3Yen, Mulboyne writes:

For Easter 2017, you don’t just get Kewpie in an Elmo Easter Bunny outfit like 2016 (left). This year you also get him in an egg (right).

2016-vs-2017

Hmmm.
The Egg begets the Easter Bunny who begets Elmo who in turn begets Kewpie and thus begetting The Inner True Form??true-colors-true-form
 

A few of our previous reports Japanese twisted EASTER include:

 



