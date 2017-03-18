Friend of the 3Yen, Mulboyne writes:
For Easter 2017, you don’t just get Kewpie in an Elmo Easter Bunny outfit like 2016 (left). This year you also get him in an egg (right).
Hmmm.
The Egg begets the Easter Bunny who begets Elmo who in turn begets Kewpie and thus begetting The Inner True Form??
A few of our previous reports Japanese twisted EASTER include:
- Happy hemorrhoid Easter eggs, from Japan of course (3Yen / 2015-04-05
- Tokyo Lucky Hole Easter happy! (3Yen / 2015-04-05)
- Zombie Easter Bunny of Japan (3Yen / 2009-03-16)
2 thoughts on “Begets, begets, begets …”
Here’s the alternative final form of the Easter Kewpie.
Speaking of bad eggs…