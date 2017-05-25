Smorking clean® in Japan and other places

Hey, I love wacky Japanese “SMORKING” (sic) signs too. But you gotta give credit to the Chinese for this sign (by 朱慧卿) .

All sorts of “smoking” errors are found in Japan. “No Smorking” is an extremely common typo on Japanese signage as you can see in this Google Image Search.



The linguist Ben Finney explains the cause of smorking in the archives of sci.lang.japan as: over-generalisation

A Japanese will learn that “long a” at the end of a Katakana word is probably “er” in English; and a “long o” in the middle of a word is probably “or”; and a few dozen other “rules” based on an over-generalized idea of consistency in English orthography…



Smokin Clean© / Smoking Manner© campaigns of Japan Tobacco Inc (JT). I dont really understand the motives the quasi-public monopoly, JT, but for many years they have been running these hinky, green-on-white, bilingual ads.



First posted as Smoking clean® and SMORKY Cheese®!